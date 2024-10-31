Mortal Kombat 1 Shows Off Ghostface Gameplay Ahead of Release

Ghostface isn’t coming to Mortal Kombat 1 until next month, but NetherRealm Studios has now offered a closer look at how the next Kombatant will play. In a brief gameplay teaser shared by Ed Boon on X/Twitter, Ghostface can be seen fighting against Johnny Cage. Since the original Scream movie, Ghostface’s voice has been provided by actor Roger L. Jackson. Jackson returns for Mortal Kombat 1, and in the teaser, we can hear him recite the most famous line from the horror movie franchise. As Johnny Cage points out though, he does like scary movies, as “Murder Hornets helped pay for my mansion!”

The teaser for Ghostface can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Here is a peek at Ghostface coming #MortalKombat1 early access on Nov 19! pic.twitter.com/7DBZgA7xgC — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 31, 2024

The trailer does a nice job evoking the Scream films in several different ways. At the start of the video, Ghostface can be seen holding a voice changer, which has always been used by the killers to disguise their identity (and explains why they all sound the same). At one point, Johnny Cage is stabbed in the back by a second Ghostface, which is a reference to the fact that the Scream films traditionally feature multiple killers. We’ve yet to see the killer’s full move set, but it seems to put a heavy focus on stabbing. Towards the video’s conclusion, viewers can see some outright brutal attacks on Johnny Cage. For fans of the horror series, it looks like Ghostface is going to be a lot of fun!

Today’s teaser trailer was clearly released to coincide with Halloween, but Ghostface won’t actually be available in Mortal Kombat 1 until November 19th for those with early access. Early access is granted to everyone that purchased the game’s Khaos Reigns expansion, which was released towards the end of September. Anyone that wants to buy Ghostface individually (without getting the other DLC fighters or story) will be able to do so. However, they will have to wait until November 26th. Prior to the release date announcement, some fans hoped that Ghostface might be released on Halloween, but we’ll just have to settle for a glimpse at his gameplay for the time being.

When Khaos Reigns launched, players were immediately given access to new fighters Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot. Following the release of Ghostface, players can also expect to see two more guest fighters added as part of Khaos Reigns: Conan the Barbarian and T-1000. We know that Robert Patrick will reprise his role from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, but it has not been confirmed yet whether Conan the Barbarian will be voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ed Boon has shared his hope that the developers will be able to get Schwarzenegger back, but we’re still waiting on confirmation.

