MLB The Show 24 Glitch Allows Players to Use Cards Reserved for Real Major Leaguers

A new bug in MLB The Show 24 is giving all players access to using cards in multiplayer that are normally inaccessible. In the wake of this past week's newest update for MLB The Show 24, a variety of glitches and other issues began appearing in the annualized baseball sim. While most of these problems weren't associated with anything major that impacted gameplay, one bug has now been discovered that has left many players bewildered.

Shared by @ancelarmstrong_ on social media, it seems that the co-op element of MLB The Show 24 now allows players to pick from any player card that is in the game. When filtering players by "Unowned", it will users to select said card to use in co-op even if it's not one that they have owned. This glitch doesn't only extend to all Diamond tier and event players, but even those that are part of the exclusive "Real 99" series.

Ummm. I think co op is broken LOL. It currently let's you just be able to bring any card that exists in the game, even if you don't own it 😭 pic.twitter.com/qa3a6HYbP0 — Ance🌵 (@ancelarmstrong_) March 29, 2024

To better explain why this is a crazy situation, Real 99 players are only meant to be used in MLB The Show 24 by their real-world major league counterparts. This is a program that developer San Diego Studio has been doing for a few years at this point and has been done as a way to identify if you're playing against an actual MLB player. So if you've ever played an online match and have run across a Real 99 version of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., for instance, that's the real Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that's playing on the other side.

With this in mind, to see that other players have now been given access to these Real 99 series cards in MLB The Show 24 is something that San Diego Studio never intended to happen. In all likelihood, this bug should be patched by the developer relatively soon, although SDS has yet to even acknowledge it. As a result, if you'd like to live out your dreams and use these Real 99 cards before they become publicly unavailable, you should head to MLB The Show 24's co-op mode sooner rather than later.