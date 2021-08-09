MLB The Show 21 to Add Field of Dreams in New Update

MLB The Show 21 players are going to be in for a treat this week when a major new update for the popular baseball sim rolls out. Notably, this new update will be adding the iconic Field of Dreams to the game, which was seen in the classic 1989 film of the same name. And best of all, this new update is slated to roll out across all iterations of MLB The Show 21 in the very near future.

Developer Sony San Diego revealed more information about the addition of the Field of Dreams in MLB The Show 21 today, most notably by announcing that it's slated to arrive tomorrow on August 10. This update will be a free one for all players as well, meaning that you won't need to pay any additional funds to play in this venue for yourself.

🌽 @mlb Field of Dreams is coming to #MLBTheShow21 tomorrow as part of a free content update! Watch the trailer now! https://t.co/sve90sfn7N pic.twitter.com/ZIQn8nSkB3 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 9, 2021

As for the actual Field of Dreams that will be seen in-game, Sony San Diego explained that it tried to make the park look as similar as possible to the version found in the movie. As such, the field will be nestled in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. The studio also explained that it has been working on this field since the start of the year and has used artwork based on the park to create this video game version of the location.

The addition of the Field of Dreams in MLB The Show 21 actually lines up with a larger initiative from Major League Baseball as a whole to honor the classic movie. Later this week on August 12, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will be squaring off in a real-world iteration of the park that was built in the middle of Iowa. Both teams will wear retro uniforms inspired by the movie, too. So if you're a big fan of Field of Dreams, this should be quite an enjoyable week in both the actual MLB and The Show 21.

If you're not already playing MLB The Show 21 for yourself, the game is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. In addition, those who may be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can download the game for free as part of their membership.