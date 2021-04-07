MLB The Show 21 Report Reveals Why PlayStation Allowed it on Xbox Game Pass

✖

Later this month, MLB The Show 21 will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in addition to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The franchise was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms, but the series is now going multi-platform. That move was surprising enough on its own, but many were shocked to discover that the game will also be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. In a new report from Inverse, representatives from PlayStation and Xbox discussed the deal, and how it came about. Apparently, it all started with the MLB's insistence that more players be given the opportunity to experience this year's game.

"As part of the goal for this year’s game, MLB decided to bring the franchise to more players and baseball fans,” a PlayStation representative told Inverse. "This decision provides a unique opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games."

While the decision might seem odd to gamers entrenched in console war politics, it makes a lot more sense for the MLB. Putting the game on more platforms helps more people experience it. That move benefits the sport, and putting the game on Game Pass makes it much more likely that hesitant gamers will give MLB The Show 21 a chance. However, the move will certainly encourage some players to check out the game through the service, rather than spending $70 to play it on PS5. After all, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $15 a month, and newcomers can join at a discounted rate for the first few months.

"We curate the library with the diversity of our 18 million members in mind," an Xbox representative told Inverse.

The ins and outs of the deal will likely remain an industry secret. Inverse believes that Xbox probably paid a pretty penny to add the game to that curated library. However, Game Pass seems to be getting a very big push from Xbox this generation, and MLB The Show 21 is a great game to get new subscribers in the door. The service is quickly proving to be a great deal for gamers, and it just might be the best tool Xbox has to compete with Sony in the new console generation, ironically enough. As such, Game Pass subscribers probably shouldn't expect to see more PlayStation published games in the future!

Are you an Xbox Game Pass subscriber? Are you looking forward to playing MLB The Show 21 this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!