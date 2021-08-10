MLB The Show 21 Update Makes Gameplay Changes

✖

A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on all platforms -- PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S -- and it's on the smaller side, or at least that's what the patch notes convey. However, while the update isn't the biggest the game has received since launching this spring, it does make some noteworthy changes and improvements, primarily to gameplay, but also to stadiums and UI.

As of this new update, there's now a higher loss of break for aiming a sinker, changeup, and a curveball high in the zone. Meanwhile, a pitcher’s handedness now displays correctly when viewed in the opponent’s bullpen.

In terms of the new content, the update is even lighter, but it does add the Field of Dreams, a small and famous baseball field nestled in a cornfield in Iowa. It can be found under Classic Stadiums.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes, courtesy of developer Sony San Diego:

GAMEPLAY

Higher loss of break for aiming a sinker, changeup, or curveball high in the zone (based on the starting point of the pitch)

Fixed an issue that would cause a lack of a tag animation when the runner would come into the base standing instead of sliding

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow the ball boy to rob a foul ball

STADIUMS

Field of Dreams will be available once the update is live. It is listed under Classic Stadiums. More information is here.

UI

Pitcher’s handedness is now displayed correctly when viewing the opponent’s bullpen

MISC

Adjustments made for more appropriate crowd reactions with home and away plays

Fixed an issue that would occasionally prevent crowd audio from playing during the top of the first inning

Updates to the faces of Sal Romano, Clay Holmes, Clayton Kershaw, Darin Ruf, Sergio Romo, and Joey Gallo

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a download from the player, and thus, as a result, it's unclear how big the file size of this download is, if there is one.

MLB The Show 21 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here.