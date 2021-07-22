New MLB The Show 21 Update Released, Patch Notes Live

✖

Sony San Diego, the studio behind MLB The Show 21, has today released an all-new update for the ever-popular baseball sim. This marks the 13th update that the title has received since launching back in April of this year, and while the changes included aren't extensive, it does include more tweaks compared to the previous patch.

As of now, this version 1.13 (or 1.013, depending on the platform) is available to download across all versions of MLB The Show 21. For the most part, the update primarily fixes a couple of lingering problems that have been present in online head-to-head matches. Specifically, these issues in question would involve game freezes, ignored strike calls, or characters appearing incorrectly in certain menus.

Small game update 13 and server maintenance set to deploy on Thursday, July 22nd @ 4 AM PT. Notes are here: https://t.co/OMaIC5aUUO Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 22, 2021

Franchise mode also received a rather notable fix in MLB The Show 21 as well. Notably, some players had recently reported that the game would crash when in this mode. Thanks to this update, though, this should no longer be a problem. A handful of other adjustments for assorted aspects of the title were also fixed as well.

If you haven't played MLB The Show 21 for yourself just yet, the game is out now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One platforms. Those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can also download it for free as well.

Conversely, if you'd like to check out the patch notes for this new update, you can find them down below.

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Fix for a freeze that could occur after a double switch was made in the bullpen

Fixed a bug that would display the incorrect player in the pause menu

Fixed an issue that would cause the home plate umpire to ignore a strike call when a runner is stealing home

FRANCHISE

Fixed a crash in Manager Mode

MISC