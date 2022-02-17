MLB The Show 22 Reveals Two New Legend Players

MLB The Show 22 has revealed two new Legends players that will be available in this year’s edition of the annualized baseball sim. With each new MLB The Show installment, developer Sony San Diego tends to add a number of MLB greats from yesteryear that players can then use within the game. Once again, this trend will be continuing with MLB The Show 22, notably with the addition of two stars that used to play for the Minnesota Twins.

Announced via social media today in a new trailer, both Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau were revealed to be coming to MLB The Show 22 this year. As mentioned, both players used to play for the Minnesota Twins and were some of the best sluggers in the game during their heyday. Mauer, specifically, is a former American League MVP and was consistently one of the best hitters in baseball over the course of his career. Additionally, he’s also someone that has previously graced the cover of MLB The Show and was the cover athlete for MLB The Show 10 and 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Mauer & Justin Morneau are the 2 newest Legends revealed in MLB The Show 22.

Find a 💎Mauer in the Cover Athlete 💎Choice Pack. Only available with the Digital Deluxe Edition of #MLBTheShow 22.

Pre-order now: https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4#OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/J4YGzk0F3Y — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 17, 2022

In addition to revealing these new Legends players for MLB The Show 22, Sony San Diego has also kicked off the game’s Tech Test today as well. This beta for the game is set to run until next week on February 23rd and will be available for anyone to download and play for themselves across all platforms. So if you’d like to get a glimpse of what MLB The Show 22 will have in store this year, you can find out right now.

Conversely, if you’d prefer to wait for the full release, MLB The Show 22 is set to launch later this spring on April 5, 2022. This year, the game will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about Mauer and Morneau being the newest Legends that will come to MLB The Show this season? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.