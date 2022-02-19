MLB The Show 22 Confirms Good News and Bad News Ahead of Release

Santa Monica Studios has confirmed some good news and some bad news about the MLB The Show 22 ahead of release. So far, the reception to MLB The Show 22 has been seemingly lukewarm, especially compared to MLB The Show 21 and other previous installments. The reasons for this are many, but it seems the issue for many is the lack of compelling differences between the upcoming installment and the current installment. That said, with this year’s MLB season currently in jeopardy, there’s a chance it will be the only way for Baseball fans to enjoy the sport.

So, what’s the good news? Well, unlike last years game, players won’t run into any deadlines involving logos uploaded to the vault for transfer to MLB the Show 22. What’s the bad news? Stadiums will not transfer. That said, some fans are hopeful this means major improvements are coming to stadium creation.

“MLB The Show 21 logos uploaded to the vault will automatically transfer to MLB The Show 22,” reads the tweet. “No deadlines like in previous years. Stadium Vault will not transfer.”

MLB The Show 22 is poised to release worldwide on April 5 via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This will be the first time the series has been available on Nintendo Switch, and the second time it’s been available on Xbox, with MLB The Show 21 marking the first time. There’s still no word of a PC version, but the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass when it launches, just like last year.

