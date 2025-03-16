MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for USA – West Conquest Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. The USA Conquest map has always been a great place to get rewards but this year’s version is broken into three different maps, so you’ll want to know exactly where to go to unlock hidden rewards quickly. Here’s a full rundown on where to find every reward on the USA – West Conquest Map in MLB The Show 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hidden Rewards on the USA – West Map

As you can see, there are several great Hidden Rewards on the USA – West map. Most notably, there’s a Ballin is a Habit pack, which will get you an extra player compared to a regular Show pack. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

5 The Show Packs

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack

1 Classic Stadiums Pack

In addition, you’ll earn a throwback uniform for all 10 teams when you conquer their Strongholds. This is important because you can then go to the Collection tab and earn two extra Show packs for collecting all 10 uniforms. If you also do the other two parts of the USA map, you’ll eventually earn 20 more Show packs through uniform collections.

MLB THE Show 25 USA – West Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the USA – West map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. That includes two Gold Pipeline players which will help improve your opening-day team quite a bit. They can also be collected in the Pipeline program to bring you one step closer to 88 OVR Roki Sasaki. Here are all of the regular goals:

Acquire 75M fans – The Show Pack

Acquire 100M fans – The Show Pack

Capture the NL West Team Strongholds – 83 OVR Pipeline Josue De Paula

Capture the AL West Team Strongholds – 83 OVR Pipeline Cole Young

Conquer all Territories and complete the USA – West map – 5 The Show Packs

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC if you purchased the Deluxe Edition. The standard version launches on March 18th.