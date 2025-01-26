MLB The Show 25 Drops First Teaser Ahead of Reveal

PlayStation and developer San Diego Studio have dropped the first teaser for MLB The Show 25 ahead of the game’s impending reveal. On virtually an annual basis, the newest MLB The Show game releases in March. With March 2025 rapidly approaching, official news on MLB The Show 25 has still been nowhere to be found, which is somewhat unusual. Fortunately, it looks like this silence won’t be lasting much longer as a first glimpse of the game could be arriving in the coming day.

On social media today, San Diego Studio dropped a new image of the logo for MLB The Show 25. This image wasn’t accompanied by a caption of any sort, but the fact that it was posted whatsoever suggests that this week will likely bring with it the first details on the title. To that end, whenever San Diego Studio does lift the veil on MLB The Show 25, it should reveal the game’s cover athlete and release date.

Back in November, San Diego Studio confirmed to fans that MLB The Show 25 would be doing away with Sets and Seasons in Diamond Dynasty. Both of these features proved to be greatly divisive in MLB The Show 24 an in turn pushed some of the game’s community away. To know that MLB The Show 25 will be moving in a different direction with live-service content is something that has already made the game’s fanbase eager.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding MLB The Show 25 this year is whether or not it will continue to come to last-gen platforms. In recent years, some MLB The Show players have asserted that the franchise hasn’t been able to take a leap forward as it still annually comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While it’s unlikely that San Diego Studio wouldn’t omit these platforms for MLB The Show 25, the fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon could mean that these older consoles will soon be left behind in a future entry.

