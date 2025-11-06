MLB The Show 26 Announced With First Details

PlayStation and developer San Diego Studio have today announced MLB The Show 26 alongside a handful of initial details on the game. It shouldn’t be a shock whatsoever that MLB The Show will be getting a new entry this coming year, as the series has seen a new installment come about annually since debuting in 2006. Rather than wait until next year to inform fans of what they can expect in The Show 26, though, an overview of what San Diego Studio is working on improving has now been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, San Diego Studio looked back upon the strides it took with the series in MLB The Show 25. It went on to state that this year’s changes were “just the beginning,” though, which led to the topic of MLB The Show 26. When it comes to what the focus will be for the next game in the franchise, San Diego Studio said it’s looking to refine gameplay further, specifically when it comes to “pitch effects and bat ball physics.” Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and Road to the Show were mentioned as well, but the new additions that these modes will see weren’t outlined in much depth.

The one thing that was confirmed to be returning in MLB The Show 26, however, is the game’s Negro Leagues mode. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Storylines mode will highlight players from the defunct Negro Leagues. It hasn’t yet been said which players will be featured, but we should learn more closer to release.

Perhaps the biggest thing that remains a mystery about MLB The Show 26 is whether or not it will be coming to PC. At this point, the annual baseball series has come to all PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms, with PC users being left out in the cold. However, a recent job listing at San Diego Studio may have indicated that the franchise could be coming to PC for MLB The Show 26. Hopefully, this will finally be the year that it happens.

For now, we don’t yet know the release date of MLB The Show 26 or the game’s cover athlete. These details will surely be dropping in early 2026, though, so stay tuned to ComicBook to learn more at that time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!