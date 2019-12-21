MLB The Show 20 Beta Signups Are Now Live

Those who have been waiting to try out the next game in the MLB The Show series are one step closer to doing so now that the signups for the game’s beta are live. Sony and the MLB announced this week that players who want to try MLB The Show 20 can sign up for a closed beta session from now until January 2nd when the signup window will close. The beta is scheduled to take place on January 14th and will run for the next few days.

To sign up for the game’s beta, all you have to do is head here to the MLB The Show site. Just sign into your account and you’ll be on your way to getting into the closed beta when it begins next month.

An FAQ included in the page provided some answers about the beta for questions upcoming players may already have. You’ll be able to download the beta a day ahead of the date the servers open, and once it’s live, you’ll be able to play until January 20th. You’ll also have to look for an invitation for the beta on January 13th if you want to play, so just because you’re signing up to take part doesn’t guarantee you’ll be admitted.

MLB The Show 20 Closed Beta Registration start now! Sign-up at https://t.co/ppquecrHQt Registration closes on Jan 2nd at 11:59 PM, so register now! pic.twitter.com/bFtqpG660v — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) December 20, 2019

If you do get in, the playable modes include Events, Battle Royale, Play with Friends, and DD vs. CPU, according to the FAQ. Don’t expect to be streaming any of these game modes or sharing any other kind of content from MLB The Show though since doing so will be the quickest way to get suspended and perhaps lose access to the game in the future.

“No. Doing so may result in your account being suspended from the beta, and possibly future tests or release versions of the game,” the FAQ said regarding the question of whether players can stream or share content from the beta.

Progress from the beta also won’t be carried over to the full version, so don’t plan on having your stats and progress saved.

MLB The Show is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on March 17th, though the future of MLB The Show will see the series come to other platforms. Sony and MLB announced this month that they’ve renewed their partnership and that the series will be going multi-platform.