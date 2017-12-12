Modern Warfare Remastered Is Half-Off for a Limited Time

Craving that Call of Duty fix, but not so into jet-packs or bayonets? We’ve got you covered, folks. Right now, and for today only (as far as we know), Amazon is listing the physical version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered for 50 percent off. This is for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, so no matter where you’re playing, you can snag this timeless classic for less than a Jackson. Find the listing right here.

This is a fantastic deal for two reasons. The first is that we never thought we’d be able to buy Modern Warfare Remastered apart from Infinite Warfare. In fact, leading up to Infinite Warfare‘s release, Infinity Ward confirmed as much. Luckily they caved to fan demand and, second, this is the cheapest we’ve been able to snag the game since it was freed from the shackles of its more modern counterpart.

This is the same Modern Warfare you know and love, but there have been a few additions. Obviously supply crates are a thing, now (of course). Likewise, some new weapons have been added to shake things up as well. More importantly, there are a few multiplayer game modes that we didn’t see in the original release. Gun Game has made its triumphant debut in Modern Warfare for the first time, and we love it.

Of course you can expect some incredible visual upgrades as well. Raven handled this game with the utmost care, and it shows in every single frame. If it’s been a decade since you last played Modern Warfare, believe me, you’re not going to be able to tell that this is a 10-year-old game. Pick up and play with confidence.