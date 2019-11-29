Monopoly: Speed Edition Can Be Played in Under 10 Minutes

Last week, Hasbro released Monopoly: Longest Game Ever, which promised marathon games where only the strongest will survive. Today, they’ve unveiled a version of the game that does the exact opposite. Monopoly: Speed offers games that can be played in under 10 minutes. At this point we’re beginning to wonder if Hasbro is releasing novelty versions of Monopoly purely for their own amusement.

Indeed, Hasbro has adjusted the rules of the traditional Monopoly game to dramatically speed up playing time. Here are the key factors that make it possible:

Players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever in a series of 4 rounds. The timer counts down each round’s buying and trading stage – with no break in between!

There are two GO spaces on the board, and don’t worry about getting stuck in Jail – players are able to get out for free every time.

No more waiting your turn! Each player receives a token and matching die. During the buying stages, everyone rolls and buys at the same time.

