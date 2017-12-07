Your Quest for ‘Monster Hunter’ Funko Pop Figures Is at an End

The latest addition to Funko‘s Pop Games figure lineup is inspired by the RPG series Monster Hunter, giving fans an adorable little Zinogre, Felyne, Rathalos, and Hunter to cherish.

The announcement comes just ahead of the release of Monster Hunter: World, which is slated to hit the Playstation 4 and Xbox One on January 26th. You can pre-order the game here (Amazon Prime members can save 20% during the pre-order period). As for the Pop figures, you’ll have to wait until February or March for them to ship, but hunting them all down is going to be easy since there aren’t any exclusives at this point. Nope, no grand hunting adventure for you. All you need to do is hit the links below and secure yourself one ahead of time:

• Monster Hunter Rathalos Pop! Vinyl Figure #293

• Monster Hunter Zinogre Pop! Vinyl Figure #294

• Monster Hunter Felyne Pop! Vinyl Figure #295

• Monster Hunter Hunter Pop! Vinyl Figure #296

If absolutely need a Monster Hunter Funko Pop figure right away, they did include a Monster Hunter figure in a recent Marvel vs Capcom 2-pack that is set to ship this month.