Latest Monster Hunter World Patch Fixes the Kulve Taroth Quest Line

The latest patch for the wildly popular RPG experience Monster Hunter World is now live and brings with it a critical fix to the recently added Kulve Taroth quest line.

The ferocious new beast that comes with the new area available to hunters, El Dorado, has a lot of challenge to offer players. That being said, many players have reported bugs within the new quest that hinders the successful completion, therefore hindering the ability to gain its rewards. Luckily, the team over at Capcom was able to correct the issues affecting timelines, as well as a few other key tweaks as well.

Check out the official patch notes below, courtesy of Capcom:

Kulve Taroth Quest Line:

Fixed a bug where the Kulve Taroth Siege quest line would not progress correctly under certain conditions (specifically: if you speak to the Admiral out in the field when participating in another player’s instance of the “A Wound and a Thirst” or similar quests, after having collected Kulve Taroth traces but BEFORE having spoken to him separately in Astera). Players who have encountered this bug already can return to Astera and speak with the Admiral, triggering the council scene, after which the Kulve Taroth Siege will become available.

Fixed a bug where the great sword Wyvern Ignition “Impact” saw its fire elemental attack value unintentionally reduced to 240. The value has been reset to 510. The armor skill “Free Element/Ammo Up” is still a requirement for unlocking the fire elemental attack of this weapon.

Fixed some bugs in the data collection for the statistical summaries given to you by speaking to the First Wyverian (weapon usage, number of monsters slain, etc.). Data will be progressively reset starting on April 26. For the duration, the First Wyverian will not give out any statistical information, but this should not affect gameplay in any other way. Please note that the statistical data may be low in accuracy for a short time after the process has finished.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for this Fall.