New Monster Hunter Movie Clip Released

A new clip from the upcoming Monster Hunter movie released Saturday during a New York Comic-Con panel featuring writer, producer, and director Paul W.S. Anderson. Anderson is both the director and writer of the live-action Monster Hunter adaptation and shared insights into his career during the panel around the release of the clip from the film. It’s one of the few bits of footage we’ve seen from the upcoming film and features the Greater Rathalos monster that’ll make an appearance in the movie.

Anderson is well-versed in another of Capcom's properties by now with the director being the one behind the Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich, but this Monster Hunter adaptation is a first of its kind for the franchise. Jovovich will star in the Monster Hunter movie alongside other big names like Tony Jaa, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and more.

As indicated by some of the images and brief footage we’ve seen from the movie so far, the adaptation will put its own spin on the source material by transporting modern-day militants to the Monster Hunter world where their weapons are of little use. It’s after that when we’ll see all the signature monsters and weapons from the Monster Hunter franchise come into play.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

The Monster Hunter movie was previously supposed to release in September 2020 before being pushed back to 2021, but it’s now been brought back to 2020 after the release date was moved up. Monster Hunter is scheduled to come to theaters on December 30th.