Monster Hunter Movie Ending Explained

The Monster Hunter movie is officially here, having released in theaters in the United States today, December 18th, after being jostled around to different dates. According to our own review, the movie is... not great, and it seems like the sort of thing that most folks aren't going to actually go see while it is in theaters what with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So, for those that might be curious, how does it end?

Warning: Beyond here, there be spoilers for the Monster Hunter movie.

The movie concludes with Rathalos getting sucked into our world. It absolutely wrecks a ton of military gear before Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) manages to defeat it with help from the Hunter (Tony Jaa) and the Admiral (Ron Perlman.) Immediately following the fight, the portal to the other world opens up again and another, just-as-menacing beast comes through to roar at the group. It is decided once again by the three that the Sky Tower, the source of the portal, must be stopped. They then rush it.

As part of a mid-credits scene, it is revealed that the party and monster have made their way back under the Sky Tower to fight. A mysterious hooded figure is shown watching from above before the action zooms in to reveal that the Meowscular Chef has joined the battle with his own particular roar. And that is the end of Monster Hunter.

Here is the official description for the movie, in case you weren't aware:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, the movie, is now available in theaters. As noted above, it stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis, Tony Jaa as Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, and TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta as members of Artemis' unit. The movie is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

