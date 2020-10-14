Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The full official trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, has finally been released! The movie, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is set to release later this year on December 30th and adapts the popular Capcom video game franchise to the big screen. You can check out the new trailer above!

The trailer specifically shows off how Captain Artemis (Jovovich) and her team of soldiers are transported to the monster-filled world of, well, Monster Hunter. The crux of the film seems to be the gateway to the Earth they came from needing to be closed to prevent the monsters from getting through, and it looks as if Artemis and the rest will need to use some classic Monster Hunter weaponry to take on big critters like the infamous Rathalos.

Here is the official description for the upcoming movie:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, the movie, is set to release on December 30th. Contrary to other films, this new release date actually marks a shift up from the previous release date of April 23, 2021. As noted above, it stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis, Tony Jaa as Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, and TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta as members of Artemis' unit. The movie is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the upcoming film adaptation so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!