New Monster Hunter Game Announced

A new Monster Hunter game is in the works from the creators of games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile, Capcom and developer TiMi Studio Group announced this week. The latter, TiMi, is a developer of mobile games that's made those aforementioned Pokemon and Call of Duty games in the past and will now be working on a mobile Monster Hunter game. Slim details were provided this week beyond that info, however, with the pair offering little in the way of release windows or gameplay specifics.

The joint announcement was shared on TiMi's site this week. Monster Hunter games are plentiful already, and the franchise is one of Capcom's best, so a mobile adaptation should give the already robust community a new way to hunt.

"TiMi Studio Group (TiMi) and Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) are joining forces on a new mobile game for the iconic Monster Hunter series," the brief announcement said. "The in-development game will reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offers players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones."

The rest of the announcement said only that the two companies would with this new mobile title work towards "allowing Monster Hunter to scale to more platforms with an aim to give global hunters – experienced or new – the freedom to hunt as they desire, anytime and anywhere."

Aside from the Call of Duty and Pokemon mobile games, TiMi is also known well for Arena of Valor, the hit MOBA that's been popular on mobile devices for a long time now.

As far as current Monster Hunter games go, Monster Hunter: World is probably the modern one that people know best, a game that released back in 2018 for multiple platforms. Following that was Monster Hunter Rise, a game released first for the Nintendo Switch in March 2021 with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin following it not long afterwards in July 2021.

No release window for TiMi's new Monster Hunter game was shared, but it'll be playable on mobile devices when it's released.