Monster Hunter Rise 3.7 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Monster Hunter Rise, bringing the Nintendo Switch game up to version 3.7. Today’s update sets the stage for the game’s upcoming Event Quests, which are set to begin in just a few short days! These Event Quests can be downloaded from Senri the Mailman, with a new one going live on Fridays at 00:00 GMT each week. It’s unclear how long players can expect to see these weekly events, but Capcom is already teasing more throughout 2022. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Main Additions/Changes

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Bug Fixes/Misc.



Base/Facility:

Fixed a bug when creating a Palamute that causes anon-existent Voice Type 4 to be selected under specific circumstances,resulting in crashes and other issues.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the settings of the targetsto be different between the Host and the guests in the Training Area.

Monsters:

Fixed a bug causing some monsters only to flinch instead of being downedwhen hit by a vent in the Lava Caverns, or by a Blastoad.

Player/Buddies:

Fixed a bug preventing the player from being able to enter their tent if they change areas just when they start Wyvern Riding.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the Item Bar from being updated.

Fixed a bug very occasionally preventing some visual effectsfrom being displayed in cutscenes when departing on the Serpent Goddessof Thunder quest while wearing Arthur’s layered armor.

Fixed a bug causing the waist of the player character tolook cut off when equipping certain leg armor in combination with theSonic Jersey layered armor.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the player’s hair to clipthrough their body when using the Hinoa Long or Minoto Long hairstyle.

Fixed a bug preventing the player’s Buddy from beingdisplayed temporarily if the player joins a multiplayer session whiletheir Buddy has been told to wait.

Fixed a bug preventing the jerky on the Buddy’s nose frombeing displayed if the player joins a Lobby during the Give Treatanimation.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Palicoes to stop moving when performing the Giga Barrel Bombay.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the display of thegunlance’s remaining bullets to become incorrect when using the GroundSplitter.

Fixed a bug causing an unintended guard if the player is hit by a Palamute’s body slam and blunt hit combo while guarding.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the color of the insect glaive’s glow to be different from the equipped Kinsect’s.

Fixed a bug causing a time frame during which the player cannot dodge if they stop aiming with the bowgun.

Fixed a bug causing a discrepancy between the amount of ammoowned and the amount of ammo displayed for the bowgun under certaincircumstances.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug causing the Gyro Correction type to only be reflected on 1 controller when multiple controllers are connected.

Fixed a bug causing Cohoots to disappear from other players’ arms if you quick travel around the village during multiplayer.

Fixed a bug preventing the Total Slain number on the secondpage of the Guild Card from being displayed correctly if the combinedtotal of monsters slain and captured reaches 99,999.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Monster Hunter Rise has found a lot of success on Switch so far, selling more than 7.5 million copies as of October. Given how many fans the game has found, it’s not surprising to see Capcom putting a lot of focus on adding new content, and squashing the game’s bugs. Hopefully, this latest update will help keep players invested!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, with a PC version releasing next year. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise‘s Event Quests? What do you think of the Switch game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!