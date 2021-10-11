Monster Hunter Rise Won’t Implement Cross-Saves or Cross-Play With PC Release

Capcom revealed just a few weeks back that Monster Hunter Rise is slated to come to PC in early 2022. The game, which launched earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been a massive success for the Japanese game publisher over the course of 2021, but in the wake of its PC launch date announcement, many fans started to request new features for the title. Namely, a number of Monster Hunter Rise players were hoping that cross-saves and cross-play functions would end up coming about between Switch and PC versions of the game. Unfortunately, Capcom has now revealed that it will not be adding either of these functions despite looking into doing so.

Divulged on social media this afternoon, Capcom informed fans that Monster Hunter Rise on PC won’t be able to interact with the game that currently exists on Nintendo Switch right now. “We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time,” the company revealed. “As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1447630591302713345

In a general sense, many fans were torn on this new announcement from Capcom. While some were simply happy to hear the company address the requests for cross-saves and cross-play in Monster Hunter Rise whatsoever, others seemed to think that Capcom simply didn’t try hard enough to have the different versions work with one another. After all, there are multiple games on Nintendo Switch at this very moment that contain cross-play and cross-saves functions with other PC titles. With this in mind, what potentially prevented Capcom from being able to do the same?

Regardless of what the reason might be, a number of Monster Hunter fans are still pleased to see Rise coming to PC next year in any form. Specifically, the title is slated to launch on January 12, 2022, but a new demo on Steam is slated to roll out later this week on October 13.

