Monster Hunter Rise Officially Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

After weeks of rumors, Capcom has officially confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the series won't have to wait long for it to release on their platform of choice either, as the game is set to arrive on January 20th. That's slightly under two years after the Nintendo Switch version's release, and one year after it appeared on PC. The game's Sunbreak expansion has also been confirmed for these platforms, but won't be made available until sometime in the spring.

Alongside the announcement, Capcom released an all-new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!



The massive expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak, launches in Spring 2023. #MHRise pic.twitter.com/ScVuRah7cT — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 1, 2022

In addition to releasing on Xbox platforms, Monster Hunter Rise will be available on Xbox Game Pass that same day. For those that have never experienced the franchise before, the Game Pass release should provide the perfect opportunity to try it without the commitment of a full purchase. Unfortunately, Capcom has confirmed that the game will not have cross-play or cross-saves, which means players will be restricted to interacting with players on a single platform. It's certainly disappointing, but Monster Hunter Rise's presence on Game Pass should ensure players have a lot of people to enjoy the game with on Xbox at the very least.

Monster Hunter Rise has been a massive success for Capcom since making its debut. Back in August, Capcom revealed that the game has sold more than 11 million copies, while the Sunbreak expansion had been downloaded more than four million times. Given how successful the game has been on Switch and PC, it makes a lot of sense that Capcom would look to make it available to an even bigger audience!

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. While waiting for the PlayStation and Xbox releases, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter Rise's release on PlayStation and Xbox? Do you plan on checking out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!