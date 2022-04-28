New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Event Announced

✖

Monster Hunter Rise developer Capcom has announced that it will host another digital event for the upcoming expansion to the title, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, on May 10th. Given that it was previously announced at a digital event that the expansion DLC would launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th, it is unclear just what Capcom might have up its sleeves to reveal still.

Per the announcement, Capcom will show off new gameplay information, new monsters, and more. It will be presented by director Yoshitake Suzuki and will take place on May 10th at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The official announcement links to the Monster Hunter Twitch channel, though it will certainly go up on YouTube after the fact. You can check out the announcement of the new digital event for yourself below:

Join us for exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters and more, in the next Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event!



📅 May 10

🕒 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/UTF23FTGKA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2022

Broadly speaking, Capcom has already revealed that the story for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak takes place after the conclusion of Monster Hunter Rise's defense of Kamura Village against the rampage. Dame Fiorayne comes from the Kingdom and puts out a call for hunters to travel to a new main hub, Elgado Outpost, which includes several new characters and activities as well as new gear and Wirebug techniques. And there are, of course, plenty of new monsters to fight as well.

As noted above, the new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event is scheduled for May 10th at 10AM ET/7AM PT. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. Monster Hunter Rise more generally is currently available on both the Nintendo Switch as well as PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

