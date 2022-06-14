Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Demo Announced

✖

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is officially getting a free demo for both the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam today, Capcom recently announced as part of its showcase event this week. The free demo includes the expansion's new Jungle region as well as new monsters and more. It is set to go live today, June 14th, around 10PM ET/7PM PT on both platforms.

"If you're new to Monster Hunter Rise or just looking to clear out your hunting cobwebs, the beginner hunt against a Great Izuchi and the intermediate hunt facing off against a Tetranadon are great entry points to learn (or remember) the basics," Capcom's official blog post about the free demo reads in part. "There's also a few training quests to get you familiar with the game's mechanics, including the new Switch Skill Swap."

Additionally, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak free demo includes a special challenge tuned specifically for the demo. The expansion's flagship monster, Malzeno, is part of what's described as "a super tough advanced quest" in the demo. The free demo's challenging quest seems like it will have a shorter time limit than what the similar quest in the full version will have, making it a particularly difficult challenge for even the most seasoned of Monster Hunter franchise veterans.

Capcom also announced during the showcase that Sunbreak will feature the return of Espinas the Thorn Wyvern as well as Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate's Gore Magala. And free content updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are planned beyond the expansion release with Lucent Nargacuga the Moon Swift Wyvern planned to return in August alongside the Forlorn Arena. Further free content updates are planned into 2023.

As noted above, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is set to drop on the Nintendo Switch and PC today, June 14th, at 10PM ET/7PM PT. The expansion is set to release in full for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. Monster Hunter Rise is generally currently available on both the Nintendo Switch as well as PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Monster Hunter Rise right here.

Are you excited to check out the free demo for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak? Are you looking forward to the full release of the expansion later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!