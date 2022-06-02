Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expands The Game in Every Way

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release its first major expansion later this month, which will make an already fun and rewarding game even richer. The new expansion – Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – adds more than just some new monsters to hunt. Daybreak adds more difficult hunts to participate in, a new kind of quest to make solo play more rewarding, and overhauls the core Switch Skills system that combat is built around. The result is a deeper experience that makes the game a bit more accessible to newcomers while also providing existing players with a ton of new combat options that should make hunts even more exciting.

Earlier this week, Capcom provided ComicBook.com with an in-depth look at some of the new content in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Our preview showed a group of hunters fighting the new monster Lunagaron, followed by a single hunter participating in a new kind of Follower Quest. Lunagaron is a new kind of monster to the Monster Hunter franchise that resembles a mix of a wolf and a dragon. Lungaron looks to be a tough challenge for players, which is why the Switch Skill system overhaul should prove to be useful. Previously, players could switch a Switch Skill in between hunts, customizing their weapons and allowing for a variety of different playstyles. With Daybreak, players can now build out two sets of Switch Skills and swap between them in battles. This allows players to try out even more combos and playstyles during fights. Players can also utilize a Swap Evade while using the Switch Skill Swap to dodge ill-timed monster attacks.

While multiplayer is still the preferred way to play Monster Hunter Rise, the new Follower Quest will provide solo players with another option when grinding out quests. Follower Quests allow an NPC to join in certain fights, while also advancing sideplots. Capcom has said that more Follower Quests will be added in the future, which will let the NPCs of the game get more room to shine.

We also got a look at the brand new Elgado outpost, which serves as the base that players will use when exploring the new content in Daybreak. While Elgado has a host of new NPCs, including a new smithy and merchant, it also includes all of the same functions as the original village from Monster Hunter Rise, including a dango shop that includes a delightful new cut scene featuring the Felyne cooks preparing a meal for the Hunters. Other new additions included in Daybreak include new options for riding monsters and a pair of new Wirebugs, both of which offer unique benefits during hunts.

From our preview of Monster Hunter Rise: Daybreak, we’re certain that it’s on par with Iceborne, Monster Hunter World’s sole expansion. The new expansion provides an already great game with a surprisingly deep overhaul which will make Monster Hunter Rise feel like an all new game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Daybreak will be released on June 30th.