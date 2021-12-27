Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Teases Upcoming Reveal

Monster Hunter Rise quickly proved to be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of 2021, and fans are eager to see what Capcom has in store next. The game’s Sunbreak expansion is set to arrive next summer, and today Capcom announced that more information will be revealed in Spring 2022. That certainly sounds like a long wait, but hopefully the expansion will prove to be worth it when it does eventually drop. Sunbreak was announced during a Nintendo Direct presentation back in September, and the expansion will feature a new storyline, new monsters, new locations, new gameplay elements, and more.

Capcom’s announcement about the expansion can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/monsterhunter/status/1475421308020310017

Announcements about future announcements are pretty common for the video game industry, but they can lead to some frustration for fans. However, it’s a way for publishers to give fans an idea when new information will be coming, so they aren’t waiting months to find out what the future holds. In the meantime, fans of Monster Hunter Rise can always keep busy with the game’s new Event Quests, which officially began last Friday. The weekly quests can be downloaded from Senri the Mailman.

Since the game’s release back in March, Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 7.5 million copies, making it the second best-selling game in the franchise. Given how many players have embraced Rise over the last year, it seems there will be a lot of hype surrounding Sunbreak. It remains to be seen whether the expansion will be worth the wait, but hopefully it will give players an incentive to keep playing Rise long after its release. For now, Monster Hunter fans will just have to see what Spring 2022 will bring!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch, with a PC version releasing on January 12th. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

