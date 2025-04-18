Monster Hunter Wilds Announces Plan to Crack Down on Cheaters

Monster Hunter Wilds continues to enjoy a nice top slot among Steam’s most played games. With the recent Title Update adding new content, plus an ongoing schedule of live events, Capcom is keeping the game fresh for its player base. However, ranked events come with a big risk in the gaming world – cheating. And based on a recent post from Monster Hunter on X, the recent Doshaguma of the Hollow event had some nefarious actors that Capcom plans to investigate before releasing final results and event rewards.

The Doshaguma of the Hollow quest started on April 3rd and wrapped up on April 17th. It features players competing for the top slot for how quickly they can defeat the Doshaguma monster. This quest involves some rewards that are tied to reaching a specific spot on the leaderboard, and it’s this element that has posed some problems with players trying to game the system. In fact, Monster Hunter Wilds previously altered the rules for Doshaguma of the Hollow and all future Challenge Quests in response.

Hunters, we have some important changes to Challenge Quest rewards.



To provide all hunters a reasonable and fair opportunity to obtain the event rewards for the ongoing Challenge Quest “Doshaguma of the Hollow,” we are making the changes as described in the image below.… pic.twitter.com/VxQDUsDBk7 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 15, 2025

The decision was made in pair to ensure a fair opportunity for all players to get rewards, regardless of rank. However, subsequent messages about “irregular” clear times for the competitions suggest that Capcom is also concerned about cheating. This was made even more clear today, with a recent update regarding the quest rewards and final rankings.

Monster Hunter Wilds Reviews Final Ranking Results for Fraudulent Clear Times

In an update today, the @MonsterHunter account on X shared a post that begins with “Our Action Against Cheaters.” The post them outlines that final ranking results for the recent Challenge Quest will be reviewed for 1-2 weeks before final results are released. Furthermore, players expecting rewards from the event will not receive them until this review is complete and any results deemed fraudulent “have been investigated and excluded.”

Accounts that are suspected of generating false clear times will also have restrictions placed on them. They will not receive event rewards or have their results posted. But that’s not all. Gamers who are suspected of cheating in Monster Hunter Wilds could face bigger consequences. According to the statement, Capcom plans to “take action to ban accounts that our reviews have found to be cheating.” The investigation will include looking at clear times, among other measures.

This message includes a link to Capcom’s warning about unauthorized data modification in Monster Hunter Wilds, along with information about time-based Competition Quests moving forward. Capcom also asks that players continue to report accounts “performing prohibited actions” via their Hunter Profile.

Many games struggle with cheaters impacting competitive ranks and more, so this is by no means unique to Monster Hunter Wilds. However, many fans are applauding the effort to prevent fraudulent times from impacting the results of this event and the ongoing quest to ban suspicious accounts. Altering the event types going forward, along with taking action against suspected accounts, should hopefully reduce instances of cheating in the future. That said, it is possible to overcorrect, so hopefully, Capcom is able to strike a good balance here.

