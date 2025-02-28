Monster Hunter Wilds Has a Difficulty Spike and Here’s How to Prepare for It

The Monster Hunter series is known for its difficulty, particularly for new players just starting. Newer entries like Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise have made the series more accessible and approachable, and Monster Hunter Wilds continues this trend. There are worries the game is too easy after the open beta impressions and initial reviews rolled in. The beginning of the game provides a nice intro into the world of Monster Hunter Wilds and prepares players for the monsters they will encounter. However, there is a point in the game where the difficulty noticeably jumps and some players, especially newcomers to the series, may not be prepared for it.

While players may breeze through many of the earlier fights in Monster Hunter Wilds, there will come a time when their skills are put to the test. One monster in particular is a major challenge, and fans should prepare before facing it. This monster is Jin Dahaad, the apex predator of the Iceshard Cliffs.

Monster Hunter Wilds Jin Dahaad.

How to Beat Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds

Jin Dahaad is a powerful monster that players encounter on the Iceshard Cliffs, and they must defeat it to continue with the story. This monster is massive, the largest players have fought up to this point. Its attacks do an incredible amount of damage, easily felling most hunters in a few hits. Even as a group, players will have a hard time with the boss, so it is better to be prepared.

The first thing you should do is prepare items, including Mega Potions, Nulberrys, Cleansers, Energy Drinks, and Armorskin. Keeping Mega Potions and Armorskin on hand lets you better withstand Jin Dahaad’s physical attacks and heal. Nulberrys, Cleansers, and Energy Drinks will combat frost damage and stamina-draining attacks.

Equipping armor that provides ice, blight, and bind resistance will make the fight against Jin Dahaad easier as well. Earplugs are also a good idea, as this will counter Jin Dahaad’s roar, preventing you from getting stunned.

Jin Dahaad’s weak poinst are the rod-shaped plates along its body, especially the ones on its back. Your goal should be to stun Jin Dahaad and bring it down so you can strike these. You can leap onto its back to directly attack them as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds Jin Dahaad giving chase.

Jin Dahaad primarily attacks using its limbs and large size in Monster Hunter Wilds, even being able to damage you while moving. Evasion is one of the primary ways you can avoid its attacks, so be prepared to dodge when Jin Dahaad starts moving. Aside from its physical attacks, Jin Dahaad has various ice attacks.

It has a close-range ice attack that will hit any player standing near it. Jin Dahaad will start charging up this ice attack, forewarning you and giving you time to get away. This monster can also shoot a blast of ice to hit long-range targets, but this is telegraphed as well and is a beam attack, meaning you can dodge to the right or left.

During the fight, Jin Dahaad will climb onto ice pillars above the player, making it unable to be attacked. Using the slinger, players can pull Jin Dahaad back down, stunning it and doing damage. While in the air, Jin Dahaad will fire ice projectiles, so you need to bring it back down as soon as possible.

Jin Dahaad’s most dangerous attack is when it charges up, turning the ice red, almost the color of fire. This is essentially a one-hit kill, so if you get struck by it, you will have to start the hunt over again. The only way to dodge it is to hide behind one of the rocks in the area. This will prevent the attack from striking you and keep you safe.

It will take time to whittle down Jin Dahaad, but if you maintain your healing and dodge its thermal attack, you will be able to defeat this monster. While you do not outright defeat Jin Dahaad, it will retreat nonetheless and let you advance the story and continue your journey in Monster Hunter Wilds.