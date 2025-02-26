Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Worry It May Repeat a Monster Hunter Worlds Problem

Monster Hunter Wilds is nearly here, and fans are thrilled for the next entry in Capcom’s iconic series. Early reviews have rolled in, revealing the hype and wait for Monster Hunter Wilds is well deserved. However, there are some concerns that it will repeat an issue present in Monster Hunter Worlds after the reviews have come in and veterans have shared their opinions following the open betas. Capcom has worked hard to make Monster Hunter Wilds one of the most robust and expansive in the series yet, as well as being welcoming to new players, but as a result, veteran players have a major complaint.

According to Monster Hunter Wilds fans, the game has a difficulty problem. While you may expect it to be the game is too hard, people are concerned the opposite may be true. Monster Hunter Wilds players are worried the game is too easy like Monster Hunter World, but is it really?

MOnster hunter wilds hunting party.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds Too Easy?

The difficulty in Monster Hunter Wilds is more or less comparable to the difficulty in Monster Hunter World, a sentiment shared in several reviews. However, there is an important distinction in that it is similar to the base game of Monster Hunter World. Many players have forgotten or discredited how much the DLC added to the challenge of Monster Hunter World.

This does make Monster Hunter Wilds more approachable to new players. A downside of this is possibly an easier difficulty with the game for veteran fans. Comments about the difficulty have already been making the rounds online before the game even releases, though some are just looking forward to another Monster Hunter game rather than one that’s inherently difficult.

As is the case with most modern games, the real challenge of Monster Hunter Wilds will likely come from its endgame content, as well as in future DLC. Capcom has already confirmed DLC as post-launch support, so players will likely see more difficult challenges there. This is true for both Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise, so the same should be true for Monster Hunter Wilds as well.