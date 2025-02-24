Monster Hunter Wilds Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Go Live

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28th on a wide variety of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Many are hopeful for the next entry in Capcom’s legendary Monster Hunter series, especially after the success of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. Previews and reception have been stellar for what fans have seen of Monster Hunter Wilds so far, but will it live up to the hype? Reviews for Monster Hunter Wilds have now been released, giving players an answer to this question: Monster Hunter Wilds is every bit as good as hoped.

The Metacritic score for Monster Hunter Wilds shows the initial range of reviews and will change as more reviews go live. For now, Monster Hunter Wilds is scoring around 89/100 on Metacritic, which is quite good.

This is tracking right around where Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise landed. With Monster Hunter Wilds pulling from both titles as its inspirations, this is no surprise. Looking at the reviews, Monster Hunter Wilds is scoring better on PC and PlayStation 5, but this could be due to the higher number of reviews being available on these platforms rather than issues.

Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the best in the series, but we’ll know how it stands when more reviews come in. The early outlook is promising, but this could change as the review score updates. Capcom also has DLC planned, which will likely affect the score when this releases as well.

The reviews that are mixed or negative criticize the controls of Monster Hunter Wilds. Some point out how it feels clunky in certain aspects, while others dislike the new Focus Mode. The map also gets lumped in here. Despite the beauty of Monster Hunter Wilds‘ world, its verticality makes the map hard to use unless the Seikret is in auto-pilot mode.

The other aspect that seems to be conflicting with what Monster Hunter fans want is the story, or rather how it is presented. Monster Hunter Wilds has the most cinematic approach to its story, offering fully fleshed-out cutscenes and NPCs. Previous games handled this largely by having the player speak to NPCs to gather information and then be on their way.

While this isn’t a bad thing, in fact, most games work better with cinematic cutscenes and moments. However, many prefer the easy loop of older Monster Hunter games and feel the cutscenes take away from the gameplay by taking the player out of the action too frequently. Reviews also point out how similar the first 20 hours are, and this is directly because of the story.

Regardless of these issues, Monster Hunter Wilds’ reviews are extremely positive, which is no surprise based on what was shown during pre-launch marketing and the open betas. There is still time before Monster Hunter Wilds’ score is finalized on Metacritic, but it is looking very good so far.