Monster Hunter Wilds Players Slam Capcom Over Controversial Feature Ruining the Game

Monster Hunter: Wilds is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and it has quickly become the biggest release so far this year. While we don’t have data on how the new Monster Hunter game is performing on console, it is dominating Steam, as evident by hitting 1,384,608 concurrent players earlier today. 1,384,608 concurrent players has only ever been outdone by four games: Counter-Strike 2, Palworld, Black Myth: Wukong, and PUBG. Suffice to say, it is a monumental success for Capcom. That said, while many are checking out the new Monster Hunter game, other data suggests not every MH fans is enjoying what they’ve played so far.

Right now, on Steam, Monster Hunter Wilds has over 34,000 user reviews, and only 53 percent of these reviews are positive. This gives the game a “Mixed” rating. One of the big holdups some players are having is a controversial feature of the game on PC. More specifically, how much anti-tamper technology the game uses on PC.

Not only does Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam use DRM Denuvo but doubles up with Capcom’s own anti-tamper technology. For those that don’t know, the purpose of these technologies is to prevent piracy, however, there are other knock-on effects. For one, it forces online checks. Two, there have been cases where this same technology hinders performance. And three, it prevents some PCs from running the game at all. Of course, this is not an issue for console players, or even many PC players, assuming there is no impact on performance, but it does impact some. And these some are not happy.

Not only is the displeasure represented in the Steam user reviews, but can be seen on Reddit and various social media where many players have voiced their unhappiness.

“Looks like Monster Hunter Wilds anti-piracy crap is keeping my PC from launching the game,” writes one MH fan on X. “GG Capcom.” Another fan adds: “Getting an anti-tamper stopping me from playing MH Wilds great start to a game that costs 70$ and has Denuvo.”

Typically, anti-tamper technology is cracked within days so PC players unhappy with the anti-tamper tech in the game can wait it out. That said, when Capcom itself will remove it from the game, remains to be seen. Sometimes once it is cracked, developers will remove it, as it is primarily to protect launch sales anyway. However, sometimes it is a long time before it is removed. For now, we have no idea what to expect. The game’s predecessor, Monster Hunter: World, did not have DRM Denuvo so unfortunately it does not provide a reference point.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not approached any of the negative feedback Monster Hunter Wilds has received from MH fans for its implementation of anti-tamper technology. We do not suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the new Capcom game, click here.