Monster Hunter Wilds New Update Has Fans Worried

A new Monster Hunter Wilds update from Capcom about the game’s upcoming update has MH Wilds fans worried. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 is set to release sometime at the end of this month. Naturally, MH Wilds players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X are very excited for the update, however, some new wording about the update from Capcom has pumped the brakes on the hype train.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, when talking about the update Capcom said there will be “new monsters,” implying that more than one new monster was being added with Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2. However, in a new MH Wilds roadmap released by Capcom, the wording has changed. Where it previously said “monsters” it now only says “additional monster.” The implication here is that the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 will only have one monster, not two or more.

Upon releasing this roadmap, Monster Hunter Wilds fans immediately raised this concern, and there remains no clarification from Capcom. However, some fans have pointed out that the roadmap infographics are not reliable, noting the same new roadmap shows “Additional Tempered Monster” when referencing the May 28 update, yet five were ultimately added.

It is confusing, but right now it seems Monster Hunter Wilds fans should not look too much into the exact language of the new roadmap, which can be seen below. That said, this reassurance has not been enough to calm the nerves of every fan, who now fear the update is going to be even lighter than previously thought.

“If Title Update 2 is only Lagriacrus I’m going to delete the game and wait for G rank,” writes one Monster Hunter Wilds fan of the roadmap. “3 month [wait] for one monster is too long and I have more complete games that I want to play.” Another fan adds: “I don’t want to doom but… it may be over.”

Unfortunately, right now, all Monster Hunter Wilds fans can do is wait for more clarity and information. Thankfully, with the update coming out soon, the wait won’t be long. In the meantime, for more coverage on the new Monster Hunter game — including all of the latest MH Wilds news, all of the latest MH Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest MH Wilds speculation — click here.