Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Still Have One Big Complaint With the Game

Fans of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds still have one major complaint with the action game roughly three months after its launch. By all accounts, MH Wilds has been an enormous success for Capcom to this point. The latest entry in the Monster Hunter series has already catapulted past 10 million units sold, shattering records for Capcom and becoming the publisher’s fastest-selling game in history. Beyond this, Monster Hunter Wilds has been critically acclaimed and sits at an impressive 88/100 score on Metacritic, putting it on a short list of the best games so far in 2025. Despite all of this, those still playing the game are beginning to grow increasingly frustrated with an element that might not be fixable.

In a new thread on the official Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page, one user called out the game’s camera for being an enormous issue. This sentiment was echoed by many others who pinned it as the worst aspect of MH Wilds overall. The camera, while a problem in many action games, was specifically said to be an annoyance during some of the larger monster fights seen in Wilds. The battle with Gore Magala, in particular, was repeatedly mentioned as being more difficult than it should be, primarily due to the camera fighting against the player.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lot better than before,” said u/throwthiscloud. “But that isn’t a very good standard. It was unacceptable before. And now it’s just horrifically bad instead. […] It’s really annoying when the game is being held back by silly things like this that you can’t ignore. I really don’t like downloading mods to fix stuff like this, but I really might have to, it bothers me to no end.”

“[The] camera is way worse than Monster Hunter World,” added u/MotherBeef. “In general, the visual clarity in this game (which is tangentially related to this) is almost at a series low point.”

One user by the name of vkucukemre went on to say that the core issue at play has less to do with the camera in Monster Hunter Wilds, and is instead tied to the environments. In short, they laid the blame on this error at the feet of certain environments in Wilds being too small and not being able to simultaneously account for the enormous nature of the monsters that players can battle. When large monsters, like Gore, find themselves in confined areas, it results in the camera being a bother to manage.

Moving forward, Capcom has made it no secret that it intends to support Monster Hunter Wilds for the long haul. This support will take the form of not only many free updates, but also future expansions and DLC that will add new content to MH Wilds. Given the outcry tied to the camera, there’s a chance that Capcom could look to make some improvements to it in the months ahead. For the moment, though, no such tweaks have been outlined by the developer.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.