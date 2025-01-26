Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Praise New Gameplay Change Made From MHW: “This Is Great News”

Monster Hunter fans have praised a new gameplay change Capcom has made with Monster Hunter Wilds from Monster Hunter World. Monster Hunter World took the Capcom RPG series to the mainstream in a way previous games never had. It is the best-selling Monster Hunter game to date, and the best-selling Capcom game to date. To the surprise of no one, Monster Hunter Wilds evokes Monster Hunter World in more ways than it doesn’t, however, there are some changes.

For example, compared to Monster Hunter World, enemies in Monster Hunter Wilds have higher health and flinch resistance. On the surface level, this sounds like encounters would be longer and more tedious on average, but Capcom insists this is not the case.

“Health did end up being a little bit higher than Monster Hunter World once we thought about maintaining appropriate playtimes and player satisfaction, compared to past titles,” said Capcom. “Elements like flinch resistance are also higher, but this doesn’t mean that hunts will be tedious.”

Of course, it remains to be seen if Capcom was able to achieve this, but the change is being praised by Monster Hunter fans, at least on the Monster Hunter Reddit page.

“Very nice if true. Rise was a flinch fiesta and hunts taking at least 10 minutes and not ending up with perma stunlocking the monster sounds like a win,” reads one of the top comments on a post relaying word of this change.

A second comment adds: “That’s great news, I always preferred having to dance around an active monster than just unloading damage on them when they’re wallbanged or whatever.”

A third comment further drives home: “This is probably a good thing. As a returning player you can end most low and high rank hunts really quickly by bullying the monster in World and Rise. I don’t want every hunt to take 30 minutes even when you play well, but I would like my first run at a new monster to take a bit more effort.”

Of course, this balance is likely to change over the course of the game’s lifespan as Capcom registers player feedback and issues updates, but it sounds like the general philosophy is that encounters will be a bit longer and more thoughtful in Monster Hunter Wilds compared to some other Monster Hunter games.