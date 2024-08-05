Monster Hunter Wilds Surprises Fans With New Footage and New Details

In the early morning hours, Capcom surprised fans by dropping a total of three new videos for Monster Hunter Wilds. Two of these videos just focus on the basic mechanics of the series, as well as an overview for the Great Sword weapon; there’s not a lot new in either of those. However, the third video offers a more detailed look into the game’s Focus Mode, and that seems to be the biggest deal. The new mechanic had a lot of fans speculating about how it would work in practice, and now we have a much better idea.

When attacking or guarding in Focus Mode, those moves will automatically be directed the way the camera faces. A new addition to Monster Hunter Wilds is that attacking a monster in the same spot will sometimes create wounds. Attacking these wounds will deal more damage, and using Focus Mode will highlight their location on the monster’s body, as well as any other exposed weak points. There are also new special attacks called Focus Strikes, which do extra damage to these areas. Already, some fans are speculating about what impact Focus Mode will have on the Great Sword, with some speculating that this will be a huge buff for the weapon, and wondering if Capcom might balance that in some way.

The video featuring Focus Mode can be found below. Readers can check out the Basic Mechanics video right here and the Great Sword overview right here.

In the Basic Mechanics video, viewers can also catch some changes to the mini map. The developers have added 3D depth to the map, making it much easier to tell exactly where things are on the field. This element has already gotten a lot of praise from Monster Hunter fans, who see it as a huge step up from previous games in the series, and honestly most games in general!

All in all, today’s drop seems to have been well-received by fans looking forward to Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom is clearly looking at different ways to improve on the franchise, and even the smallest details are getting noticed and praised by the community. In addition to the wholly-new details, the footage showcased today simply looks impressive, from the way the Seikret mounts work, to the crisp animations. Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds still doesn’t have a release date beyond a broad 2025 window, but it certainly looks like progress is coming along nicely!

