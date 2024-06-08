Monster Hunter Wilds Reveals New Trailer And Crossplay Compatibility

Capcom unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds during Summer Game Fest that they've since titled "The Hunter's Journey," showcasing a look at what is described as the most cinematic and immersive entry to the Monster Hunter series to date. In addition to the trailer, Capcom also confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds will have crossplay compatibility across PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S when it releases in 2025. Check out The Hunter's Journey below to see a bit of "what lies in store for you and your allies in this vast, seamless land teeming with monsters."

Along with the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds a new PlayStation Blog was published Capcom USA Social Media and Community Manager Joseph Bustos to further break down what was seen in the roughly two minute video, as well as provide additional details on what's to come on this next hunt. This blog post not only further elaborates on what Capcom are trying to communicate with the trailer, it features an additional look at new artwork featuring a fearsome pack of Doshaguma in the vast Windward Plains, and also further introduces the monster featured in the new trailer, the Balahara (leviathan).

Per Monster Hunters Wilds' website, the game is a "Dynamic, ever-changing environments. A story of monsters and humans in a world with two faces: one in which the lands are harsh and unforgiving, where monsters fight for scant resources—and another in which the lands are vibrant and brimming with life. You play as a professional monster hunter, protecting the balance of the ecosystem and hunting monsters. Use the resources you gain from hunts to craft ever more powerful weapons and armour in your quest to unravel the mysteries of the new lands. Experience the most evolved action and improved immersion in any Monster Hunter to date."

Monster Hunter Wilds was first announced during the 2023 Game Awards with a reveal trailer that also introduced viewers to a new monster for the franchise, and while these days players are getting accustomed to a lot of games having updates further apart this hasn't been the case with Capcom's next Monster Hunter. Recently, Wilds also had its moment during the PlayStation State of Play, showcasing several additional new monsters as well as one of the impressive and living worlds in the game.

Capcom will undoubtedly have plenty more to share, as we're still at least six months out from the game's launch given its 2025 release year.