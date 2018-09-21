‘Monster Hunter World’ Autumn Harvest Fest Now Live

The expansive world of Monster Hunter World is preparing for yet another festival for players to come together and celebrate while also offering a chance at some exclusive, limited-time loot. Get your Fall love on, because the festivities have arrived!

Capcom has officially announced the Autumn Harvest Fest earlier this month and now the celebratory good time is now live with new outfits, a sleuth of new quests, and tons more. For those looking to take part, the event will run from September 21st until October 4th.

According to Capcom, “You’ll find the Celestial Pursuit bedecked with decorations, and the staff garbed in their autumn colors! Not only that, but your Poogie and the Handler will also have some special costumes!

For the duration of the event, almost all previously released event quests, including exclusive Autumn Harvest Fest quests, will be made available. Your daily login bonus, limited bounties and more will feature some very special surprises for you! You’ll also have the chance to obtain some special Autumn Harvest Fest items and equipment!”

During the event, players will get two Lucky Vouchers with their Login Bonus, as well as a complimentary Autumn Harvest Ticket!

Additionally, Limited Bounties will change on a daily basis, and will reward you with Harvest Fireworks or Autumn Harvest Tickets!

Sales at all facilities!

The Mischievous Dress outfit will be available for the Handler for a limited time!

The Poogie’s Pumpkin’s Revenge outfit will be given to players as a special present!

There will also be seasonal platters for players to enjoy in the Gathering Hub, as well as a massive sale – noted above – for everyone to use to their advantage. It’s a celebration! A perfect way for players to come together, take on new challenges, and explore the wonderful world that the latest Monster Hunter title has to offer!

Will you be taking part in the upcoming festivities? Sound off with your thoughts on the Autumn Harvest Fest and previous events in the comment section below! As for the game itself, Monster Hunter world is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.