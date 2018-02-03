Monster Hunter World Event Schedule Revealed, Street Fighter Quest Coming Soon

With Monster Hunter: World out now, many players are taking to the new adventure with their fully customized toons and equally customizable Palicoe pals. Before the title launched, the team behind the expansive game promised loads of post-release content and with the Horizon Zero Dawn event in full swing for PS4 and the new schedule for even more just released – they weren’t kidding.

At the bottom of this article, you can see the schedule that they made – though the calendar is a bit difficult to read with its small print. To make it easier, we’re going to break down the quests that are lined up between now and February 22nd.

For the Challenge Quests, the Street Fighter event is called ‘Down the Dark, Muddy Path’ and it is located in the arena. The team states that you must be a HR 3 or higher to participate in order to slay a Barratoth. This is also exclusive to PlayStation 4 players.

The items you receive for completing the event quest “Down the Dark, Muddy Path” can be used to forge the following item!

– Full armor set, “Ryu”

The following downloadable content will also be available!

– Free: Guild Card background, titles- Paid: Gestures (“Hadoken!”, “Shoryuken!”),

sticker set (“Street Fighter V Set”)

The second round of the Street Fighter V collaboration event will feature a full armor set that will let you look just like Sakura! Early Access: 00:00 February 16 – 23:59 March 1 (UTC). Early Access people must have Street Fighter V.

In addition, there is the ‘Challenge Quest 1: Beginner’ that will take place in the Special Arena for HR level 2s and higher. The objective is to slay everything in sight and that particular event is going on now.

Followed immediately after that is the ‘Challenge Quest 1: Intermediate’ that has the same objective, but players must be HR 13 or higher. The Intermediate level kicks off on February 16 – 22nd.

Other events include: