Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy Collaboration Coming Next Month

There’s something pretty awesome about crossover items that become available in the Monster Hunter series like the Street Fighter and Mega Man goods. And next month is no exception for owners of the latest adventure, Monster Hunter World.

That’s because the event that will combine Monster Hunter with items from Final Fantasy XIV is set to go live during the first week of August, giving fans a new monster to hunt down along with special items to use over the course of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the update in the trailer above, which gives you an idea of what you’ll be up against. In this case, it’s the Behemoth, one of the enormous enemies that appears in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll have your work cut out for you as you attempt to bring this beast down.

But there’s more content coming to the game besides that. Cactuars will also make an appearance, acting as environmental traps that can harm any enemies that come near it with sharp objects. This is true for both the regular and the flowering cactuar cuttings.

In addition, some new Palico equipment will be ripe for the picking, allowing you to dress up as a Moogle as you hunt down the deadliest monsters. You may not look that intimidating, but damn it, you still look sharp. Meanwhile, Poogies can also take on the Behemoth form if you see fit.

Finally, you’ll be able to check out the new Drachen armor, along with the Gae Bolg Insect Glaive and the Dragon Soul Kinsect, making you resemble that much closer to a Dragoon if you prefer. You can see all of that, along with the Kulu-Ya-Ku, in the trailer above.

The event will begin on August 1 starting at 5 PM PDT. And it should still continue through the month, giving players that pick up the PC version coming on August 9 something to do, along with the other main quests in the game. (It’s a shame you can’t partner up with friends in cross-platform play, though. Sigh.)

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will debut on PC soon.