Monster Hunter World’s Rathalos Is Coming to Final Fantasy XIV

Monster Hunger World is coming to Final Fantasy XIV in the form of the Rathalos, a winged beast that Final Fantasy players will have a chance to fight.

The crossover event between the two games was teased today with a new trailer that previewed the flying monster’s arrival. This is the second part of the Monster Hunter and Final Fantasy collaboration, the first being the MMO game’s Behemoth coming to Monster Hunter World as a fightable monster.

Just like the Behemoth’s gameplay in Monster Hunter World – gameplay that you can watch right here – the Rathalos looks like it’s not going to be a simple fight that nets players some quick crossover gear. A more detailed breakdown on how players will find and fight the beast wasn’t shared, but a post on the Final Fantasy Lodestone did give some insight into the requirements that you have to take care of first before embarking on the journey to fight the monster. You’ll have to level your character up to 70 and complete the main scenario quest in Stormblood if you want to participate, so if that’s not completed yet, you’ve still got some time before the Rathalos descends on Final Fantasy XIV.

Special gear is expected to be earned after completing the fight, some of that teased in the trailer. It looks as though players will be able to tame a Rathalos at some point with the beast taking the form of a new mount. Square Enix’s post about the monster asks players to stay tuned for more details to come though, so you can expect a full list of what’s included to come sometime soon, likely before the hunt begins on August 7.

Though the event is still some time away, you can start working your way towards the required level now with a free login campaign that’s running until August 2. You’ll get up to 96 hours of playtime out of the campaign before having to continue paying for your subscription, details on how to take part in that offer seen here.

“The patch 4.3 series presents a plethora of new challenges across the realms of Eorzea and Othard,” the free login campaign post said. “In the hope that would-be adventurers can experience all that FFXIV has to offer, we are pleased to announce the latest Free Login Campaign! If you or any of your friends are currently taking a break from your adventures, you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time event!”

The Monster Hunter World crossover event comes to Final Fantasy XIV on August 7.