Monster Hunter: World Food Looks Just as Delicious in Real Life

Food in video games always looks so delicious, it’s just not fair! The delectable treats seen in Monster Hunter: World are no different, and one creative kitchen connoisseur has taking the in-game dishes and recreated the in real life! If you weren’t hungry before reading this, you will be now.

The tasty post game from Twitter user Ki-Ki as he shared the meals his wife made to recreate hearty means from the recently released game from Capcom. Check them out in the social media posts below. Just be aware, the potential for drooling is definitely there:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If only crafting IRL food was as easy as it is in-game with a few timely animation sequences and prepared supplies. According to Ki-Ki, the meal seen above took over 3 hours of cooking preparation and cost about 4,000 yen. Not bad, and looks definitely worth it!

For those us that can’t cook (me), or are just content looking at the video game food-like counterparts, Monster Hunter: World is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. A PC release is slated for later this year, and a Nintendo Switch port is still completely up in the air:

“We’re aware of that request,” Tsujimoto responded Toyo Keizai, after referencing the Monster Hunter XX to the Switch port. “However, taking into account various conditions, bringing Monster Hunter: World now for release is difficult. The reason is that the Switch has different functions from other stationary consoles as well as different players.”

“Each game console as its own characteristic, and it’s necessary that we, as game makers, adapt to that when making [a game],” Tsujimoto added. “From now on,” he added, “we’re looking at how we can support the Switch with our games, and that also includes Monster Hunter.”

It makes sense. Many of the surprising ports over to the Big N’s latest console required massive amounts of overhaul. DOOM had to be completely rebuilt from the ground, so the daunting task does seem a little intimidating, especially when looking at all of the post-launch updates Capcom has planned for the RPG experience.

Still, we remain hopeful that sometime in the future we might be able to take our adorable palicoes with us on the road. The game itself is massive and one that is very easy to tank many hours into. To be able to take that experience on the go would be a phenomenal experience, even more so when looking at how wonderfully the Skyrim port turned out.