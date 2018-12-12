‘Monster Hunter: World’ Free Trial Event Is Live Now

There’s a lot of content coming to Monster Hunter: World next year, but anyone who doesn’t yet have the game can get their bearings ahead of those releases with a free trial event that’s going on now.

Capcom announced the free trial of the game that lets players hunt down larger-than-life monsters while using impressive weapons themselves with post on the game’s site that explained how long the trial would last and what all it entailed. The free trial is live now and is scheduled to end on December 16th at 3:59 p.m., so players who get the trial on either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 platform have just under a week to explore the world and slay as many monsters as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A trailer released for the event also showed people some of what they could expect from the promotion.

Try the award-winning Action RPG for FREE. #MHWorld Free Trial now available on PS4 and Xbox One! ⚔️ Dec 11 ~ Dec 17 pic.twitter.com/QS3VZRI0Lm — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 12, 2018

Since it is a trial, only parts of the game will be accessible to everyone who tests Monster Hunter: World. Two of the five key locations in the full game, the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste, will be accessible in the trial version, but all of the weapon types are usable. That means 14 different types of weapons can be found throughout the world along with tutorial videos and training opportunities.

But Monster Hunter: World is all about the monsters that players have to hunt, so Capcom also detailed which creatures players will find in the trial version of the game.

“During your assignments, you’ll get to face off against six large monsters: Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Jyuratodus, and Tobi-Kadachi. Some of these are new to Monster Hunter: World. Others, like Barroth, are returning fan favorites,” Capcom’s announcement said.

Players may also encounter a Rathalos or Diablos in the trial version as well, but since those monsters will be difficult to take on with such early-level equipment, Capcom said players won’t be tasked with hunting them but can challenge the monsters if they want to.

Beyond the free trial event that’s going on now, Capcom also announced a new Monster Hunter: World collaboration event that’s starting in early 2019. Monster Hunter: World is no stranger to crossovers with other games, and the latest content will let players play as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.