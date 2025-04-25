New York Times Strands Answers for April 25th

Need some help solving today’s Strands? No worries, as we at ComicBook have solved it and got everything you need to solve April 25th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. NYT’s Strands combines the challenge from Connections with the wordplay with Wordle to create a pretty easygoing game. Case and point, today’s theme, “It’s in the stars”, is very straightforward with the topic, though you may need some help if you’re head’s not in space. In any case, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

With The New York Times’ Strands’, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like emotions or sports. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of sports, potential words would be football or tennis.

Today’s Strands theme is “It’s in the stars.”

For today, April 25th’s puzzle, much like yesterday, the topic of the puzzle is easy to get, but the words are a bit tricky. The theme for today’s Strands is “It’s in the stars”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “stars”. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you can find in the stars if you look hard enough.

When trying to find where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Constellations.

Telescopes can make constellations look clearer, so if you do use one, you may spot some of these words, which are all names or constellations. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 25th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Constellations

Hunter

Swan

Maiden

Centaur

Cross

Dipper

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.