New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 25th

It’s finally Friday, so the dreams of sleeping late this weekend are finally upon us. While it’s still a daydream, it’s nice to visualize waking up knowing you can snooze a few more hours. That type of satisfaction can’t be recreated, but with the help of The New York Times app, you can get close enough. With games like Connections and Strands, there are enough ways to get your fill of puzzle-solving thrill, but this euphoria can’t be achieved without the help of Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was surprisingly tricky, but for today, April 25th, the NYT Wordle answers will be another challenging word. Don’t fret, fellow players, as we’re here to help with hints, tips, and today’s solution below.

Wordle is a puzzle game in which players get up to six guesses to solve a five-letter word. Each guess will give feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which and where specific letters are in the final answer. The New York Times has been bringing Wordle to millions since 2021 and has consistently provided a challenging yet addictive gameplay experience.

Major entertainment punches were thrown into the Hollywood ring yesterday, with news regarding Sydney Sweeney attached to star in Hazelight Studio’s Split Fiction movie with Wicked director Jon M. Chu helming the project. Continuing on the train to the Capital, The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping added Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star McKenna Grace as District 12 tribute, Maysille Donner. It’s always exciting to see adaptations coming to life, especially for these projects, which have only been released to the public for two months. My starting word is “books” since The Hunger Games are based on the book series, while Split Fiction follows two authors’ journeying through their own written stories. This guess has one yellow and green block.

This guess for Wordle #1406 is one for the history Books.

The word “books” has a green block with O and a yellow block with K. This is a strong set of letters since there aren’t many words with O and K. Seeing that we know exactly where O is, the word search is relatively simple to follow through. K is a letter that can work near the beginning of the word, so try to find a word with K in either the first or second position. To help out, there is a double letter in the Wordle answer. You can find the final solution below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 25th is “Known.” Had I known this was the final answer, I would have guessed it first. While I can’t predict the future, I am 100% positive there will be another puzzle piece tomorrow for Wordle #1407. Be kind to one another, players.