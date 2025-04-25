10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Big Games, Big Deals” Sale

The PlayStation Store’s current “Big Games, Big Deals” sale going on in April and May 2025 sure lives up to its name. It has hundreds of discounted titles that cover a wide variety of PlayStation’s biggest first-party and third-party hits. There’s a lot to go through, but here are the 10 best deals in the first part of the “Big Games, Big Deals” sale. Also, all of these offers expire on May 7th at 11:59 PM PT.

Silent Hill 2

Price: $41.99 / $69.99

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is an unforgettable interpretation of Konami’s 2001 classic. It may be significantly longer than the original and loses some of the brisk pacing that benefited the original, but Bloober used that time to flesh out the narrative without taking away what made it so special in the first place. It seems as though the team meticulously picked apart almost everything and explored how it could add more meaning to an already rich experience. A remake like this was always going to be hard to pull off, and while it doesn’t overtake the 2001 game, coming this close was incredibly impressive.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Price: $2.49 / $9.99

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is the type of first-person shooter that doesn’t get made often anymore. And despite being 20 years old, it holds up incredibly well, which isn’t quite as true for its two predecessors. This offbeat shooter excels because of its likeable protagonist and rewarding gunplay, both of which are packaged in a tightly paced solo campaign. The chance for a new TimeSplitters entry is unfortunately low — the team that was resurrected to bring the series back was closed down — but at least it went out on a mostly timeless entry.

DOOM Anthology

Price: $27.99 / $79.99

DOOM: The Dark Ages is almost out and the perfect way to prepare is to play more DOOM. This version includes the original DOOM trilogy, DOOM 64, the beloved 2016 DOOM, and the deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal, which includes its well-regarded story-based expansions. While the pacing changes a little between entries, these games all more or less focus on frenetic gunplay that’s almost always thrilling. It’s one hell of a deal for some of the most prestigious first-person shooters of all time.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

Price: $2.99 / $29.99

Mortal Shell is a soulslike that doesn’t take dozens of hours to complete. It may not compete with FromSoftware’s oeuvre of classics in many areas, but developer Cold Symmetry’s debut title works because of its commitment to quality over quantity. Combat is brutal, but fair, especially as it utilizes a unique cooldown-dependent hardening mechanic that yields an instant stony shield for those with quick reflexes. Levels are more simplistic than what is typically seen in soulslikes, but Mortal Shell has a lot of the core components of the genre — the sense of dread and punishing melee combat — and wraps it all up in a package that is around 12 or so hours.

Wanted: Dead

Price: $7.49 or $5.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Wanted: Dead is easily the weirdest game on this list. This melee-tinged third-person shooter is straight from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era with its ludicrous action and questionable cutscenes that are a rare sight in modern games. It launched in a bit of an uneven state, but developer Soleil radically overhauled the combat with its last big update and smoothed out a decent bit of its rough edges. However, the gameplay, while passable, isn’t the main draw here; it’s the absolutely wild and entertainingly incoherent cutscenes that make Wanted: Dead something worth seeing through. It’s definitely trying to cosplay as a Hideo Kojima game, and while it doesn’t hit the quality Kojima is known for, it gets points for trying.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection

Price: $29.69 / $89.99

Mortal Kombat 1 also launched in a compromised state, but developer NetherRealm Studios has spent the last year and a half patching up the game to great effect. The fighting mechanics are more open than they’ve ever been thanks to these updates, giving players a liberating amount of freedom as they choose their main fighter and assist Kameo. This mix-and-match style of gameplay means players can tweak their playstyle and open up a whole host of new opportunities. This edition also includes all the DLC (sans the Shang Tsung pre-order DLC) and, while still not up to the high value standard set by its predecessors, MK1 now finally feels more complete, especially at a lower price point.

Thunder Ray

Price: $5.24 or $4.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $14.99

Thunder Ray‘s art is immediately captivating, but its gameplay packs a punch, too. It is unambiguously inspired by the Punch-Out!! franchise, as it’s a series of boss fights that test the player’s reflexes and pattern recognition skills. It may take some trial and error to get these patterns down, but it scratches a niche itch and goes a little beyond those Punch-Out!! comparisons with its bigger set of moves and out-of-this-world enemies.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Price: $5.99 / $59.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is yet another big game that was released in a dodgy state, but it has also received its fair share of game-changing updates. Shadow of War is less grindy and doesn’t have the out-of-place microtransactions that plagued the original launch, meaning that players can more clearly focus on the Nemesis System and all of its intricacies. The way in which it remembers how players play and what they’ve done is still unmatched eight years later, as it creates a nonstop barrage of unique, personal player-driven stories. The DLC included in this bundle doesn’t match the heights of the base campaign, but at least the roguelike nature of the Desolation of Mordor expansion yields a compelling hook.

Save Room

Price: $1.99 / $4.99

Resident Evil 4 is designed so well that even a puzzle game based on its inventory system is engaging. Save Room has players fitting all sorts of items on a grid that’s unabashedly ripped from Capcom’s classic action horror shooter. It is simple at first, but gradually grows in complexity as players have to intelligently combine herbs, reload guns, and craft ammo to make sure everything fits snugly. It consistently introduces new clever twists on the core mechanic all the way until the end, making for one well-paced puzzler that benefits from the Resident Evil 4 comparison but succeeds on its own merits, too.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Complete Edition

Price: $24.99 / $49.99

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s developer may have been dissolved into other Ubisoft studios, but that doesn’t speak to the quality of the game. The Lost Crown is a quality search action platformer that also has impressively honed platforming and melee combat mechanics, making it a triple threat. Its narrative also flips the idea of a Prince of Persia on its head and delivers a simple, yet well-told tale about protagonist Sargon and his struggle against the powers that be. The Mask of Darkness DLC included in this edition is mostly more of the same, but the quality of this zone maintains the high standard set in the base campaign. Ubisoft also patched in a bunch of free features, like boss rush, permadeath, and speedrun modes, as well as combat and platforming challenges meant for the most sadistic players who want to push these smooth controls to their limit.