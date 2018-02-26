Monster Hunter World Is Getting a Massive Guidebook

If you thought that learning the ways of Monster Hunter World wasn’t too easy, you might be among those who would get sufficient use out of a guidebook that contains more than 1,000 pages worth of tips and tricks.

That’s exactly what’s being released for the game next month in Japan, a 1,008-page instruction manual that details various Monster Hunter World strategies and techniques and pretty much anything you’d need to know about the game. As far as what’ll be covered in the extensive guidebook, Amazon Japan provided a list of contents (via Siliconera).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Understanding the Hunter Life: Basic game flow, information on Astera facilities.

Understanding Hunter Techniques: Basic Hunter action, details and recommended combos for all 14 weapons.

Understanding how to Hunt Monsters: Detailed information on all monsters, including their attack characteristics, weaknesses, and more.

Understanding Quest Info to the End: A complete set of info on all quests, including rewards for monsters that appear in Free Quests, and more.

Understanding Weapon Sharpness and Weapon Tree: A giant collection of weapon data with over 1,000 weapons. In addition to showing all its upgrades in the weapon trees, it shows the attack power, sharpness, and more including Bowgun shots.

Understanding Armor Graphics and Performance: Data for all-things armor, including a look at different armor series, skills, and more.

Understanding Your Friendly Felynes: Everything about Felynes, including their armor effects, as well as data on weapon & armor.

Understanding Field Characteristics: Complete data and details for the fields you explore while on a hunt.

Understanding Where to Get Materials: Data on the over-690 different items including where to find or what monsters to get them from.

The guidebook is scheduled to be released in Japan on March 24 for 2,916 yen, a price that equals out to roughly $27, a typical price for a guidebook. This Monster Hunter World guidebook is currently only listed for a release in Japan with a release outside of the country unconfirmed. The retailer does ship outside of Japan though, but it won’t be of much use to Monster Hunter World players unless they can read it.

Monster Hunter World is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.