‘Monster Hunter World’ Now Available on Steam

Grab your gear, gather some rations, and eat a proper meal, because Monster Hunter World is now available on Steam! After a wildly successful launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, PC players can finally join the monster-hunting fold. This has turned into Capcom‘s best-selling ever, and it’s time for you to see why!

“In Monster Hunter: World, follow the journey of the elder dragons as they begin their once a decade migration across the sea to a land known as the New World in an event referred to by inhabitants as the Elder Crossing. As part of the Guild’s Research Commission, players must embark on a grand journey to this massive, mysterious land and uncover the secrets behind this phenomenon. As hunters set out on their quests, the Commission’s sights are set on Zorah Magdaros, a colossal elder dragon that rises from the earth like a volcano.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monster Hunter, in this fan’s opinion, is about two things: hunting, and gear. If you’re the type of person who loves a good, addictive progression loop, the Monster Hunter formula has never been more refined than it is right now. Hunt a scary beast, carve it up for parts, and use those parts to smith powerful new weapons and armor for yourself. Use that powerful new gear to hunt an even more dangerous new monster, and use those parts to create better gear, so that you can hunt a bigger monster. The loop goes on and on, and it never gets old.

If you’re wondering if your PC can run the game, Capcom shared the minimum and recommended specs, which you can check out right here:

RECOMMENDED

OS：WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor：Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz or Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory：8 GB RAM

Graphic：NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX：Version 11

Storage：20 GB available space

Sound card：DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Additional Notes: Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported.

30FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

MINIMUM

OS：WINDOWS 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor：Intel Core i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX-6300 above

Memory：8 GB RAM

Graphic：NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 OR AMD Radeon R7 260x（VRAM 2GB and above)

DirectX：Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound card：DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c higher)

Target: Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported.

30FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings.