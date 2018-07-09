Monster Hunter World PC Release Date and Trailer Revealed

This morning Capcom announced this morning that Monster Hunter World will finally be hitting Steam on August 9! Check out the new PC trailer above.

If you’re a huge Monster Hunter fan, then this is obviously going to be one of the most important PC launches of the year for you. The only question that fans have now is, “How is it going to run, and can my PC handle this?” The answers to those questions are “Really well,” and “probably.” It just depends on how far you want to push your machine and what you want this bad boy to look like.

The recommended and minimum PC requirements were also revealed this morning as part of Capcom’s blog post, and they’re not too bad. We’ve included a condensed version of the specs below:

Recommended Specs (Settings on “High,” 1080p, 30 fps)

CPU: Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz or Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 20GB

Minimum Specs (Settings on “Low,” 1080p, 30 fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX 6300

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 20GB

It has been confirmed that, if you have a silly-strong machine, you’ll be able to play Monster Hunter World at 4K, 60fps. For those of you who were disappointed in the performance on consoles, that alone is probably enough to push you to get this version of the game. We’re also hoping that the modding community will swoop in and give this game some serious legs as well.

If you’ve never played a Monster Hunter game before, you won’t need mods to get some serious mileage out of this game. I envy those of you about to experience this for the first time. If you’re the type of person who loves the RPG loop of equipping for a fight, grinding, harvesting mats, and then getting better, cooler gear so that you can take on bigger, badder enemies, you’re going to get totally addicted. Here’s the elevator pitch from Capcom:

“In Monster Hunter: World, follow the journey of the elder dragons as they begin their once a decade migration across the sea to a land known as the New World in an event referred to by inhabitants as the Elder Crossing. As part of the Guild’s Research Commission, players must embark on a grand journey to this massive, mysterious land and uncover the secrets behind this phenomenon. As hunters set out on their quests, the Commission’s sights are set on Zorah Magdaros, a colossal elder dragon that rises from the earth like a volcano.”

I have personally lost countless-dozens of hours to this game, and I don’t regret it one bit. This is the perfect time to jump in, because this is the most streamlined Monster Hunter game to-date!