Monster Hunter: World Latest Video Shows Off The Toxic Rotten Vale Area

We’ve seen some incredible beauty over the last few weeks for the upcoming Monster Hunter: World title, namely from that of the Coral Highlands. But it’s not all vibrant colours and cuddly creatures – there’s an uglier side to this expansive world and the latest trailer revealed shows us just that.

Welcome to the Rotten Vale, the swampland that makes you want to take a shower just by looking at it. The video at the top of the article gives interested fans an in-depth look at what the swamplands has to offer, including the skeletal wastelands with tar-like bodies. But it’s not all vast wastelands of ‘ick,’ there are even more enemies to discover as well. It’s not called Traveling Hunter World, it’s Monster Hunter for a reason and the Rotten Vale has plenty to offer. One in particular is when the Odogaron turns up and the showdown of the century commences.

The Rotten Vale has “become a breeding ground for putrid smells, toxic ecology, rotting carcasses and some rather resilient monsters,” and one that will make that Coral Highlands ever look that much sweeter. Still, this swampland has its own unique experience to offer players, as well as the perfect place for those looking for the ultimate challenge.

Monster Hunter World is slated for an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release on January 26th, with a PC release slated for sometime in the Fall.

For more about the game:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”